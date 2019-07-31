Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

