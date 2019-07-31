Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 51,700 Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 156.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 131.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

