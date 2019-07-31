ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

ORBC traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.02. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

