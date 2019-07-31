Oppenheimer Weighs in on Novocure Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Novocure in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NVCR opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.45. Novocure has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $83.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novocure by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,685,850.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,240,336.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $62,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,470 shares of company stock worth $49,723,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

