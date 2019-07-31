OP Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. OP Coin has a market cap of $33,485.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OP Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00197651 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005722 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

