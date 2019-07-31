OneLedger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377,458.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, CoinEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $377,458.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.67 or 0.05845458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,521,851 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

