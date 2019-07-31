ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,196. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $92.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

