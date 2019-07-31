OmiseGO Hits One Day Volume of $53.52 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00015761 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Liqui, BigONE and Fatbtc. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $223.26 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002259 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Binance, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, TDAX, Poloniex, BX Thailand, B2BX, GOPAX, CoinBene, COSS, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Liqui, BitForex, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Koinex, Crex24, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Ethfinex, BitBay, Tokenomy, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Iquant, Cobinhood, IDAX, OKEx, BigONE, DDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, Ovis, Hotbit, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Huobi, Mercatox, IDEX, AirSwap, CoinEx, IDCM, Braziliex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bitbns, C2CX, Tidex, BitMart and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

