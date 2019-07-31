OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,024,000 after buying an additional 704,196 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 491,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Tlwm boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 215,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $176.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

