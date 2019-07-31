OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,681,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

