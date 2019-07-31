Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.70 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.70 ($1.30), 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.89.

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,925.77 ($6,436.39). Also, insider Richard King acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,383.50 ($4,421.14). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,040 shares of company stock worth $1,326,666.

