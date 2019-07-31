ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $40.72 million and approximately $936,180.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00276242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.01466008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

