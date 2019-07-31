Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.38. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a positive return on equity of 288.89% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. On average, analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OZM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, CFO Thomas Michael Sipp sold 9,242 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $146,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,175.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $993,101. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

