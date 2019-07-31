OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

