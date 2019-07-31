Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MEDNAX by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,457,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 835,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.