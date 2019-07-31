Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. TT International purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $19,230,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE:QEP opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. QEP Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

