Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.52.

CHD stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

