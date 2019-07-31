Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,775 Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NYSE:SUI opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

