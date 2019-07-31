Nwam LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,627,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,943 shares during the period. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,361,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7,122.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,571,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,791 shares during the period. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 38,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 75.95% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

