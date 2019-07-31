Nwam LLC Invests $99,000 in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter worth $3,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 4,997.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 197,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trivago stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Trivago NV – has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

