NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 14.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 48,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.87.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.