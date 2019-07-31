NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 650.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after acquiring an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Allergan by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 42.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,318. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

