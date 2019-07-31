NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 204,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,992. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

