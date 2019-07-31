NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,033.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,054,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,929,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

APD stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

