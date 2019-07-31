NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,001,000 after buying an additional 8,893,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,044,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,030,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after buying an additional 1,341,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,949,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 823,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

