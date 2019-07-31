NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Centene by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centene by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.