Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 201,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,987. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.