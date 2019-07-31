Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Financial Survey

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuance Communications and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $2.05 billion 2.37 -$159.92 million $0.81 20.67 eGain $61.31 million 3.89 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 2.44% 14.00% 4.90% eGain 5.25% 225.04% 8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuance Communications and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. eGain has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats Nuance Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Automotive segment provides branded and personalized virtual assistants and connected car services for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. The Enterprise segment offers On-Premise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution that comprise automated speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and On-Demand multichannel cloud, a platform, which offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides multi-function printer (MFP) scanning and document management solutions; MFP printing and document management solutions to capture and automate paper to digital work flows; and PDF and OCR software for capturing, creation, and management of document work flows. The Other segment offers voicemail transcription and other value-added services to mobile operators; and speech recognition solutions and predictive text technologies for handset devices. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

