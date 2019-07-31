Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

