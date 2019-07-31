Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -131.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.