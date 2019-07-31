Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

