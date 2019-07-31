Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 26%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) shot up 26% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.92, 1,438,308 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 488% from the average session volume of 244,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 million and a PE ratio of -17.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

