Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTB. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 75.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

