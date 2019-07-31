North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 15%

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$15.98, 159,574 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 82,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stelco from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$186.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

