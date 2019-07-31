Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $102,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $299,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.83. 959,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.87. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

