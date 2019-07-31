Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 19th

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Noble Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years. Noble Energy has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

