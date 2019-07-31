Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.20

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 48113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $27.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

