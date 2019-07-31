NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Buys $383,806.08 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson purchased 28,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $383,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Peter Svennilson purchased 29,760 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $418,128.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Peter Svennilson purchased 57,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $803,700.00.

Shares of NYSE NGM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 53,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.