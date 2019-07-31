NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

