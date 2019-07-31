Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$7.07 ($5.01) and last traded at A$7.00 ($4.96), approximately 1,293,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.92 ($4.91).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -458.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

About Nextdc (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

