NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $2.02 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,449,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

