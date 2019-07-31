NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13,195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

