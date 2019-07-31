NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 300.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CY. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

CY stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,602. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.