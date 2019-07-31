NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 42,209.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,042 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 828,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 74,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

