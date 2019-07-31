Next.exchange (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,571.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Next.exchange has a market cap of $1.21 million and $8,571.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.16 or 0.05815266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,275,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,646,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.