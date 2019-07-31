Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0023

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $27.29 million and $3.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00274452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01472170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00116588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.