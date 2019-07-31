NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWT. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.