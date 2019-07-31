Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 940,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

