Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Newmark Security shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 308,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

