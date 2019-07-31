NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Issues Earnings Results

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 1,691.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%.

Shares of NLNK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,045. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.